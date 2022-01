James logged 27 points (11-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 31 minutes during a loss Friday versus the Capital City Go-Go.

James' 27 points were a team best. Despite not being re-signed by the Pelicans -- his previous NBA team -- or any other NBA franchise, he will remain valuable to an uninspired Charge group needing some consistent scoring. James averaged 18.4 points across his last 15 G League games.