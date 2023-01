Kier delivered 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, six assists and four steals across 29 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 114-107 win over College Park.

Kier tends to come off the bench for Austin, and that is not expected to change any time soon. This performance was an outlier compared to his recent outings, as Kier hadn't scored more than six points and hadn't dished out more than three assists in any of his previous four regular season contests.