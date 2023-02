Kier notched 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and 11 assists across 39 minutes in Saturday's win over Iowa.

Kier had his best game of the season by a wide margin, as he contributed in several categories and finished with his first triple-double of the campaign. He might remain a starter going forward, but Kier is not expected to post these numbers on a regular basis in the coming contests.