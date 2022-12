Kier posted 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Vipers.

Kier hasn't done much for Austin this season and only averages 8.6 points per game. That said, he seems to be trending in the right direction and has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings.