Kier notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Tuesday's overtime win over the Hustle.

Kier was one of two Austin players that scored in double digits off the bench, and his contributions were key as Austin managed to escape with a win in overtime. Kier is averaging just 6.4 points per game, however, and this was just the first contest in which he scored in double digits, so he is not likely to deliver these figures on a regular basis going forward.