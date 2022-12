Kier (Achilles) had five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Blue.

Kier managed to recover in time for the start of the regular season, but he's not expected to play a big role off the bench and should continue to see limited minutes for the time being.