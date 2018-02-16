Justin Leon: Hits 20-point mark

Leon tallied 22 points (7-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block during Tuesday's 132-121 loss at Rio Grande.

The former Florida forward hit the 20-point mark for just the second time this season and added a mark in each major statistical category. In addition, Leon attempted an astonishing 13 three-point shots Tuesday, which was five more than his previous high, and converted 46.2 percent of them. The 22-year-old is only averaging 6.8 points and 3.3 rebounds this season though.