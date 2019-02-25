Justin Leon: Solid off bench

Leon scored nine points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and recorded 11 rebounds along with an assist and a steal over 27 minutes Friday against Stockton.

Leon narrowly missed a double-double, with six of his nine points coming from beyond the arc. The 6-8 forward is averaging 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over 37 games (five starts) in the G League this season, so although his production isn't overly impressive, he's proven that he can consistently contribute in a bench role.