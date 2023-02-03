Minaya managed 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in the Capitanes' 113-109 win over South Bay on Wednesday.

Coming into Wednesday, Minaya had been mired in a brief funk where he'd posted three consecutive single-digit scoring efforts and shot just 6-for-22, including 1-for-11 from behind the arc, in that span. However, the 23-year-old's scoring total co-led Mexico City and served as a season-high figure as well. Wednesday's highly efficient shooting performance pulled Minaya's season field-goal percentage back up to a respectable 45.4 percent across 12 games.