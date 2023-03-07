Minaya finished with 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in the Capitanes' 109-90 loss to Capital City on Monday.

Minaya has four straight double-digit scoring efforts and four consecutive two-steal tallies as well. The 23-year-old should continue serving as a dependable complementary source of production on a deep Capitanes first unit, but the trio of Kenneth Faried, Gary Clark and Skylar Mays should continue to absorb a significant chunk of usage.