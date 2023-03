Minaya went for 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in the Capitanes' 117-115 loss to Stockton on Wednesday.

Minaya had a hot hand that led to him tying a season high with four three-pointers. The 23-year-old has eight double-digit scoring efforts in the last nine games overall, and he's shot 52.6 percent or better in four of the last five contests.