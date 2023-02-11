Minaya totaled four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in the Capitanes' 111-99 loss to the Hustle on Thursday.

Minaya did very little relative to his robust allotment of playing time, although the contributions in defensive categories were a welcome sight. The 23-year-old Providence product has typically been more effective than he showed Thursday, as he'd gone into the contest averaging a respectable and well-rounded 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks across 14 games.