Minaya tallied 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 loss to Lakeland.

The Capitanes didn't use many players during Saturday's blowout loss, and Minaya stepped up with his best performance of the year despite coming off the bench. He came within one rebound of a double-double and was a defensive force, leading the team in steals and blocks.