Minaya supplied nine points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 40 minutes in the Capitanes' 118-109 loss to Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Minaya had a slightly sharper performance from the field Wednesday night against the Wolves when he furnished 13 points while draining half of his 10 attempts, but Thursday's production also saw him tie his second-highest rebounding total since Jan. 22. The 23-year-old Providence product is also a consistent force on the defensive end, recording at least one steal in all but one of 17 regular-season games.