Minaya (stomach) logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 120-97 win over the Legends.

Minaya missed the Capitanes' last game due to a stomach issue but was able to return to action following a one-game absence. Although he came off the bench, he saw considerable playing time and should be available moving forward.