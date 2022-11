Minaya totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, three steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Monday's 111-101 loss to the Hustle.

Minaya played 29 minutes during Friday's season opener and saw an uptick in playing time Monday. He came within two rebounds of a double-double and led the Capitanes in steals during the narrow loss.