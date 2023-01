Minaya (lower body) totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and an assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 127-125 win over Austin.

Minaya had been sidelined since Jan. 6 due to a lower body injury, but he was back in action for Friday's tilt. He scored in double figures for the first time during the regular season and should be available moving forward.