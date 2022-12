Minaya recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and a rebound in 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 win over Westchester.

Minaya saw his fair share of playing time off the bench Thursday, but he didn't see many looks from the floor and was held to a single-digit scoring total for the third time in his last four appearances. He's averaging 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game this year.