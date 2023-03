Minaya furnished 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in the Capitanes' 112-105 loss to Windy City on Sunday.

Minaya checked in second in scoring to Gary Cark in what was one the former's best performances of the campaign. Minaya has proven to be an increasingly effective scorer as the season has unfolded, shooting over 60.0 percent in three of the last six contests.