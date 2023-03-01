Minaya supplied 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in the Capitanes' 109-105 win over Ontario on Monday.

Minaya carried over his hot hand from Sunday's loss in the first game of the back-to-back set versus Ontario, as he'd produced 16 points on a 7-for-11 showing from the field in that contest. The 23-year-old has already been impressive in his consistency with defensive production, so if he continues to thrive as a scorer, he could certainly see a nice boost in fantasy value.