Minaya delivered five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and two steals across 36 minutes during the Capitanes' 114-110 win over the Legends on Sunday.

Minaya's numbers were especially disappointing in light of his heavy minutes load. The performance marked his third straight with at least 30 minutes of playing time and single-digit points, with part of the reason for his downturn his 1-for-11 downturn from behind the arc over that span.