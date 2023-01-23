Minaya posted 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 win over Santa Cruz.

Minaya was one of four players to score at least 19 points for the Capitanes on Sunday, and he came within two rebounds of a double-double while also leading the team in blocks and steals. He's now scored in double figures in four consecutive matchups and is averaging 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 31.9 minutes per game during the regular season.