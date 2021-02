Patton (ankle) posted eight points (3-8 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 14 minutes in Monday's 135-117 loss to G League Rio Grande.

Patton missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he returned to action in his typical role. The 23-year-old is garnered more playing time with G League Wisconsin last season, when he averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.