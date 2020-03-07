Patton delivered 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, seven blocks, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 115-109 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Patton has two double-doubles in his first six games with Wisconsin, but this was by far his best performance of the season as he was just three blocks shy of posting a triple-double. He's never going to be a high-volume scorer, but he's been doing enough on both ends of the court to remain fantasy relevant.