Patton notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT), two assists, two blocks and one steal during Sunday's 126-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.

Patton came off the bench in his Herd debut and looked solid. He should gain a bigger role within the team as the season progresses. For what is worth, Patton averaged 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in 23 appearances with Oklahoma City, so this performance was pretty much in line with what he's done throughout the season.