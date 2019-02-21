Patton (foot) scored 20 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, four blocks and three assists in the 140-129 win Wednesday over Fort Wayne.

It's obvious the 76ers are taking it slowly with their big man, who just returned to the court following surgery to repair a fractured right foot. Patton didn't appear to show any signs of discomfort during his 25 minutes of action Wednesday, and was a force down low in the post for most of the contest. Look for the big man to remain with the Blue Coats until such a time where the 76ers deem him "rust free" following an extended absence.