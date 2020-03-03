Patton chipped in with 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five blocks, four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 115-108 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Patton looked accurate from the field, but his biggest contributions came on the defensive side of the ball with five blocks and four boards. The former first-round pick has only played four games for Wisconsin, but he's averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, while scoring in double digits three times already.