Patton is expected to be waived by the 76ers to make room for the signing of Greg Monroe, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

Patton only played 21 total minutes for the 76ers this season, and the team will opt to move on in favor of the more experienced Monroe. It's possible a team takes a chance on Patton down the stretch, but the 2017 first-rounder remains a developmental prospect, due in large part to injuries over the last two seasons.