Justin Reyes: Back in action
Reyes (ankle) played eight minutes against Delaware on Tuesday, going scoreless while adding a rebound and an assist.
Reyes played in two consecutive games for the Raptors, averaging 12.4 minutes between the two tilts after missing the early portion of the season due to an ankle issue. He's not guaranteed to have a big role in the team's rotation moving forward, but his involvement suggests he should at least see some minutes on most nights.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.