Justin Reyes: Back in action

Reyes (ankle) played eight minutes against Delaware on Tuesday, going scoreless while adding a rebound and an assist.

Reyes played in two consecutive games for the Raptors, averaging 12.4 minutes between the two tilts after missing the early portion of the season due to an ankle issue. He's not guaranteed to have a big role in the team's rotation moving forward, but his involvement suggests he should at least see some minutes on most nights.