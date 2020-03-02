Justin Reyes: Brings down three rebounds
Reyes posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals across nine minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Long Island.
Reyes continues to play a minimal role off the bench, as he's averaged just 13.4 minutes per game this year. The 24-year-old has knocked down 45.9 percent of his shots and averaged 4.6 points per game.
