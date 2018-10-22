Justin Reyes: Drafted in 2nd round by Salt Lake City
Reyes was drafted as the first pick of the second round by the Salt Lake City Stars.
Reyes hails from the Division II school of St. Thomas Aquinas of the East Coast Conference. Over each of the past three seasons, Reyes earned the ECC Player of the Year award. Last year, for the second straight season, Reyes was among the 25 semifinalists for the Bevo Francis Award for excellence in Small College Basketball. His career total of 2,247 points set a new record for All-Time Scoring in ECC history.
