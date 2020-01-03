Play

Justin Reyes: Limited action in loss

Reyes posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3 PT) and two rebounds in Wednesday's G League loss to Agua Caliente.

Reyes only played nine minutes in the loss. That's been par for the course this year, as he's averaging 11.2 minutes, 2.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

