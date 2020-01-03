Justin Reyes: Limited action in loss
Reyes posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3 PT) and two rebounds in Wednesday's G League loss to Agua Caliente.
Reyes only played nine minutes in the loss. That's been par for the course this year, as he's averaging 11.2 minutes, 2.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
