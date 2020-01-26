Justin Reyes: Musters up four points
Reyes posted four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across nine minutes in Friday's G League win over Memphis.
Reyes has been a bench player this year, as he's averaging 13.5 minutes per game. He's been modestly efficient when he's on the court, making 45.7 percent of field goals while averaging 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
