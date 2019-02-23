Justin Reyes: Scores 13 in surprising outing

Reyes registered 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in the 112-107 win Friday over Lakeland.

Reyes has played sparingly for Salt Lake City, averaging 18.5 minutes through 23 games this season. As a result, he hasn't been able to pile up the stats, averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 assists in his rookie season.