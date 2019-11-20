Justin Reyes: Sitting Wednesday with ankle injury
Reyes won't play Wednesday in the Raptors 905's game against the Maine Red Claws due to an ankle injury.
Reyes will be one of five 905 players inactive Wednesday due to injury. His next chance to play will come Saturday versus the Erie BayHawks.
