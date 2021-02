Robinson tallied 16 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 win over the Mad Ants.

Robinson shot just 30.8 percent from the floor Thursday, but he still put up a solid scoring total during the season opener against Fort Wayne. The 25-year-old appears to have a starting role for the Blue Coats to begin the G League season and should see plenty of run for the team.