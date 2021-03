Robinson generated 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes in Monday's 120-92 win over the Ignite.

Robinson regressed to the mean Monday after dropping 26 points in Saturday's loss to the Blue, but he led the team in assists and recorded his second double-double of the season during the win over the Ignite. He's now averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists over 30.7 minutes per contest this year.