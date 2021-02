Robinson tallied 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Sunday's 122-107 win over Austin.

Robinson has continued to be a dominant presence for the Blue Coats early in the season, and he recorded a team-high 13 assists against the Spurs on Sunday. Through the first seven games of the year, Robinson is averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 assists over 29.4 minutes per contest.