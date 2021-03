Robinson tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and four steals over 33 minutes in Monday's 124-103 win over Austin.

Robinson had a strong performance to begin the G League playoffs. He was the only player to record a double-double for Delaware while also recording a team-high four steals as the Blue Coats advanced to the semifinals with the victory.