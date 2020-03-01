Robinson had 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Windy City.

After missing one game with a right shoulder injury, Robinson returned with a solid stat line as the Blue Coats cruised to a win against Windy City. Given his quick return to game action and efficient production, it wouldn't be surprising to see him carry a relatively normal workload going forward.