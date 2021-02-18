Robinson totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 133-111 win over Iowa.

Robinson has started each of the first five games of the G League season for the Blue Coats, and he was quite productive in Wednesday's blowout win. He's shooting just 36.1 percent from the floor to begin the season, but he converted on 50 percent of his field goals against Iowa. He's now averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 assists over 27.0 minutes per game to begin the season.