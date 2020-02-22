Justin Robinson: Scores 22 in loss
Robinson had 22 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Canton.
Robinson played his first game for the Blue Coats on Jan. 22, and he's managed to carve out a prominent role with the team in recent games as he's recorded double-digit point totals in six of the last seven games. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.0 PPG and 6.3 APG over 29 games with Capital City and Delaware this season.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.