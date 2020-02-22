Robinson had 22 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Canton.

Robinson played his first game for the Blue Coats on Jan. 22, and he's managed to carve out a prominent role with the team in recent games as he's recorded double-digit point totals in six of the last seven games. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.0 PPG and 6.3 APG over 29 games with Capital City and Delaware this season.