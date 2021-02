Robinson logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound over 37 minutes in Saturday's 129-114 loss to the Blue.

Robinson topped 20 points for the first time this season Saturday, but he was unable to propel the team to the win over Oklahoma City. He's remained in the starting lineup for every game to begin the year, averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 assists over 31.0 minutes per contest.