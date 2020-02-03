Justin Robinson: Solid performance off bench
Robinson had 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.
Robinson has now played five games for the Blue Coats since signing with the team Jan. 21, and he recorded his highest scoring total yet as he attempted 15 field goals. The 22-year-old has played a considerable role in the early games of his time with Delaware.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.