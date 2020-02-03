Robinson had 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.

Robinson has now played five games for the Blue Coats since signing with the team Jan. 21, and he recorded his highest scoring total yet as he attempted 15 field goals. The 22-year-old has played a considerable role in the early games of his time with Delaware.