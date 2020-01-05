Justin Robinson: Waived by Washington
Robinson was waived by the Wizards on Sunday.
Robinson split time between the Wizards and the G League this season, and he appeared in nine games and averaged 1.4 points 5.4 minutes. Gary Payton has managed to carve out a role as a reserve guard with Washington, making Robinson an expendable piece.
