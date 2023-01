Smith recorded 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 125-107 win over Grand Rapids.

Smith notched his most points since Nov. 27 and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds en route to his third double-double of the year. Across 16 games, he's averaging 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.