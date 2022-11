Smith recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 win over Greensboro.

Smith led Delaware's bench with 16 points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Across 29 G League appearances last year, Smith posted 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes with the Raptors 905 but is off to a hot start with his new squad this season.