The 76ers signed-and-waived Smith on Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The move suggests that if Smith clears waivers, which he should given he was a free agent until Tuesday, he'll head to the 76ers' G League affiliate -- the Delaware Blue Coats. The 23-year-old forward posted 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Raptors 905 in the G League last year, but he's yet to make an appearance in a regular-season NBA game.