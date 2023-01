Smith produced 20 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 win over Lakeland.

Smith was extremely efficient en route to his highest-scoring outing since Nov. 25, when he dropped a season-high 22 points in a win over the Swarm. He also grabbed eight boards, falling two short of his fourth double-double this year.