Smith (ankle) mustered two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds in eight minutes during Monday's 127-119 loss to College Park.

Smith, who'd been battling an ankle injury, made his first appearance since Nov. 27 and connected on his lone shot attempt in eight minutes. Across nine games with Delaware, the 23-year-old is averaging 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 assists in 25.5 minutes per game.